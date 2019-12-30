Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Thornhill suffered a torn left ACL during Week 17's regular-season finale against the Chargers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Thornhill has played a starting role at free safety since Week 1, so his season-ending injury will be a notable blow to Kansas City's secondary heading into the playoffs. In the rookie second-round pick's stead, Daniel Sorensen will likely slot into the starting lineup. Thornhill will set his sights on recovery, though the timing of his injury sheds some doubt on his chances of returning to full health for the start of the 2020 season.