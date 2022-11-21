Thornhill has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a calf injury.
Thornhill recorded three tackles (one solo) in the first half of Sunday's matchup but was ruled out shortly after halftime. Deon Bush will likely see increased work for Kansas City down the stretch, while it's not yet clear whether Thornhill will be available for next Sunday's game against the Rams.
More News
-
Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Career-best outing in Sunday's win•
-
Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Notches first INT of 2021•
-
Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Records nine tackles•
-
Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Moving into starting role•
-
Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Recovered from groin injury•
-
Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Suffers groin injury•