Smith-Schuster brought in all 10 targets for 88 yards and lost a fumble in the Chiefs' 30-24 overtime victory over the Texans on Sunday.

The first-year Chief tied Travis Kelce for the team lead in receptions and targets while also checking in second in receiving yards. Smith-Schuster's fumble came just past the halfway point of the third quarter on a controversial hit, with the change of possession confirmed by replay. The veteran wideout has been exceedingly busy over the last two games, producing a 19-162-1 line on 21 targets in that span. Now over the 800-yard mark for the season, Smith-Schuster will aim to continue a march to the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career in a Week 16 home matchup against the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.