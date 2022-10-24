Smith-Schuster hauled in seven of eight targets for 124 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-23 win over San Francisco.
Smith-Schuster appears to be settling in with his new offense, posting consecutive games with at least 100 yards and a score. The 25-year-old now carries a 34-494-2 line while operating as the Chiefs' top wideout and Patrick Mahomes' second-favorite target. Smith-Schuster is looking like a fantasy steal through seven weeks, and should be held through the upcoming bye week. Kansas City will be back in action against Tennessee on Nov. 6.
