Smith-Schuster (illness) will return to practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Thursday's injury report will reveal Smith-Schuster's official participation level, but the wideout's return to practice after missing Wednesday's session has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
