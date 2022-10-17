Smith-Schuster caught all five of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills.

After going five games for Kansas City without getting into the end zone, Smith-Schuster finally found paydirt on a 42-yard catch-and-run early in the second quarter that saw him get past three would-be tacklers before dashing down the sideline. The former Steeler also put up his best yardage total of the season, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 7 clash with the 49ers.