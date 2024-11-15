Smith-Schuster (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Smith-Schuster logged full practices Thursday and Friday, paving the way for his first game action since Oct. 20. In his last full game prior to getting injured, Smith-Schuster had 130 receiving yards. The Chiefs subsequently traded for DeAndre Hopkins, but Smith-Schuster's still in line for a prominent role in his return.