Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Comes up empty in Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Schuster didn't haul in his lone target during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.
Smith-Schuster saw an increase in his snap share Sunday, with Hollywood Brown (personal) out of commission and Tyquan Thornton leaving with a possible concussion. Even so, the veteran wideout wasn't a factor in the offense, and now starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes is done for the year due to a torn ACL. There's little to like about Smith-Schuster's fantasy profile the rest of the way in 2025.
