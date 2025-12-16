Smith-Schuster didn't haul in his lone target during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Smith-Schuster saw an increase in his snap share Sunday, with Hollywood Brown (personal) out of commission and Tyquan Thornton leaving with a possible concussion. Even so, the veteran wideout wasn't a factor in the offense, and now starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes is done for the year due to a torn ACL. There's little to like about Smith-Schuster's fantasy profile the rest of the way in 2025.