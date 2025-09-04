Smith-Schuster could be counted upon for an expanded role in Friday's regular-season opener against the Chargers, Bobby Kownack of NFL.com reports.

Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton are all candidates for significant action Friday. Those receivers are next in line for opportunities behind Xavier Worthy while Rashee Rice serves a six-game suspension to begin the season, and rookie fourth-round pick Jalen Royals (knee) has been ruled out. Smith-Schuster had only 231 regular-season receiving yards with Kansas City in 2024, a far cry from the 933 he managed in his first year with the Chiefs in 2022.