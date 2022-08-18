Coach Andy Reid noted Thursday that there's a good chance Smith-Schuster (knee) will return to practice next week, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With that in mind, Smith-Schuster isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders, but Reid's comment suggests that the wide receiver's knee issue isn't viewed as a major concern. When healthy, Smith-Schuster is slated to be a key target for QB Patrick Mahomes in a Kansas City offense that has plenty of targets up for grabs following the offseason departure of Tyreek Hill.