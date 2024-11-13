Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has a "good chance" to be available Sunday against the Bills as long as his practice week goes well, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Smith-Schuster hasn't practiced since Week 7, but it appears as though he's trending toward a return to action this weekend, barring any setbacks. Wednesday's injury report will provide added context with regard to the wideout's Week 11 status by revealing his level of practice participation.
