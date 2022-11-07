Smith-Schuster racked up 10 receptions on 12 targets for 88 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Titans.
Smith-Schuster was unable to extend his touchdown streak to three games, but he continued to produce like a WR1 with new season highs in both receptions (10) and targets (12). The veteran wideout finished second in targets in a game during which Patrick Mahomes slung the ball 68 times, signifying the trust Smith-Schuster has earned with his new club and quarterback. The veteran wideout continues to be a hot fantasy asset heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Another huge performance•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Big numbers in losing effort•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Squanders eight targets•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Suits up Monday•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Expected to face Raiders•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hamstring tightens up Saturday•