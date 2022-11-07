Smith-Schuster racked up 10 receptions on 12 targets for 88 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Titans.

Smith-Schuster was unable to extend his touchdown streak to three games, but he continued to produce like a WR1 with new season highs in both receptions (10) and targets (12). The veteran wideout finished second in targets in a game during which Patrick Mahomes slung the ball 68 times, signifying the trust Smith-Schuster has earned with his new club and quarterback. The veteran wideout continues to be a hot fantasy asset heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars.