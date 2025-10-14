Smith-Schuster hauled in all three of his targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 30-17 victory against the Lions.

Smith-Schuster made the most of his three grabs, tallying 30, 17 and 10 yards on each of them to reach 57 for the day, but that doesn't generate enough fantasy value to warrant using him in the majority of formats. On top of that, Rashee Rice returns this week to reclaim his spot in the slot. With Hollywood Brown claiming a starting role and Tyquan Thornton and second-year wideout Xavier Worthy all vying for playing time, Smith-Schuster is at risk of getting squeezed out of some snaps moving forward.