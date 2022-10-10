Smith-Schuster (hamstring/quadriceps) is expected to suit up for Monday Night Football versus the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Smith-Schuster's hamstring tightened up during Saturday's practice session and he's officially listed as questionable, but it looks like he should be available versus Las Vegas. The 25-year-old is second on the Chiefs' offense in terms of both catches and receiving yards, behind Travis Kelce, though he hasn't scored through four contest. A final word on Smith-Schuster's availability will come roughly 90 minutes prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hamstring tightens up Saturday•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as questionable, should play•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Modest output in win•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Team-high receiving yardage in loss•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Three catches in Week 2 win•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Good to go for Week 2•