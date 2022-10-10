Smith-Schuster (hamstring/quadriceps) is expected to suit up for Monday Night Football versus the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smith-Schuster's hamstring tightened up during Saturday's practice session and he's officially listed as questionable, but it looks like he should be available versus Las Vegas. The 25-year-old is second on the Chiefs' offense in terms of both catches and receiving yards, behind Travis Kelce, though he hasn't scored through four contest. A final word on Smith-Schuster's availability will come roughly 90 minutes prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.