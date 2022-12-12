Smith-Schuster caught nine of 11 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Broncos.

He led Kansas City in receptions on the day and caught Patrick Mahomes' third TD pass, but Jerick McKinnon surprisingly hauled in a team-high 112 receiving yards and the QB's first two touchdowns. Smith-Schuster posted his best numbers since Week 9, and the score was his first since Week 7. He'll again be a high-upside option in Week 15 against a Texans defense that's been more vulnerable on the ground than through the air in 2022.