Smith-Schuster hauled in four of six targets for 36 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 37-20 win versus the Ravens.

Smith-Schuster's time as a regular may wind down in a couple of weeks when Rashee Rice returns from his six-game suspension, but the veteran wideout continues to play a key role in the offense for KC, leading the wideout room with 57 offensive snaps (78 percent) in Week 4. Sunday's effort marked Smith-Schuster's first reaching double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats, and he'll likely remain a touchdown-dependent fantasy option for the next couple of weeks. That said, he has another decent matchup ahead versus the Jaguars in Week 5.