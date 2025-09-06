Smith-Schuster brought in all five targets for 55 yards in the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday night.

The veteran wideout took advantage of the opportunity created by the early first-quarter departure of Xavier Worthy (shoulder), finishing as a distant runner-up across the board to Hollywood Brown in receiving metrics. Smith-Schuster was slated to serve as the No. 3 receiver to open the season due to Rashee Rice's suspension, but Worthy's injury, if it carries over into a Week 2 home showdown against the Eagles, could lead to Smith-Schuster operating in a No. 2 role again.