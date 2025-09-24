Smith-Schuster reeled in all four of his targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

Smith-Schuster played 50 of the Chiefs' 72 offensive snaps Sunday, behind fellow wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (55). The veteran wideout has remained a relatively important part of the Chiefs' passing attack with Xavier Worthy (shoulder) sidelined and Rashee Rice suspended, but he hasn't been able to make much noise with his opportunities. Heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Ravens, Smith-Schuster offers limited upside, especially with the Worthy potentially back in the mix.