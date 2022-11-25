Smith-Schuster (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.
After sitting out the Chiefs' Week 11 win over the Chargers due to the concussion he sustained a week earlier, Smith-Schuster cleared up most of the concern about his availability for the game against the Rams by returning to practice Wednesday as a full participant. He maintained that level of activity Thursday and Friday, and his lack of a designation heading into the weekend implies that he's officially cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) sidelined this weekend and with Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve, both Smith-Schuster and tight end Travis Kelce should enjoy prominent roles in the Kansas City passing attack in the matchup with the Rams.
