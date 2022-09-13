Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Kansas City listed Smith-Schuster as a limited participant on Monday's estimated report, but he didn't face any restrictions when the team held a more traditional practice session Tuesday. The wideout thus looks to be in the clear to play Thursday against the Chargers, coming off a solid debut in last week's 44-21 win over the Cardinals in which he recorded six receptions for 79 yards on eight targets while playing 46 of the Chiefs' 70 snaps on offense.
