Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Smith-Schuster's hamstring tightened up during Saturday's practice, which caused the wideout to be limited, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Smith-Schuster is officially listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Raiders.

Smith-Schuster was previously listed on the injury report as a full participant due to a quad injury, but he logged a limited session Saturday after picking up a hamstring issue. Reid seemed optimistic about the wideout's availability and said, "I think he'll be fine." Through his first four games with Kansas City, Smith-Schuster has caught 19 passes for 224 yards, both good for second on the team behind Travis Kelce.