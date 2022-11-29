Smith-Schuster hauled in all three targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 26-10 victory against the Rams.

Smith-Schuster has claimed a total of just five passes over his last two games after reeling in at least five in the previous three games. Patrick Mahomes spread the love in the passing game in this contest, completing at least two passes to eight different pass-catchers. Smith-Schuster did log fewer than 30 offensive snaps in this one. However, his return from a concussion and a comfortable Chiefs lead may have both contributed to the unusually low workload. Smith-Schuster should remain in many fantasy lineups in Week 13, though he faces a Bengals defense that's been stingy against wide receivers this year, ranking around the top five in per-game fantasy points allowed to the position.