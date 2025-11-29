Smith-Schuster failed to haul in his lone target during the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Smith-Schuster failed to record a catch for the second time in three games, and the 2017 second rounder's 22 snaps on offense was fourth most among Chiefs wide receivers behind Rashee Rice (59), Xavier Worthy (58) and Hollywood Brown (29). Smith-Schuster recorded three catches or more in five of the first seven games of the regular season, but the veteran wideout figures to serve in a rotational role for the rest of the 2025 campaign unless Rice, Worthy or Brown were to miss time.