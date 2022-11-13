Smith-Schuster is in the NFL's concussion protocol after being forced out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Smith-Schuster caught two of his four targets for 33 yards. In his absence, added Week 10 snaps are available for fellow WRs Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
