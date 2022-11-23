Smith-Schuster (concussion) is slated to practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Per coach Andy Reid , Smith-Schuster - - who was inactive in Week 11 -- "is feeling better" at this stage, but the wide receiver still needs to progress through the league's concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday against the Rams. Wednesday's practice report will reveal Smith-Schuster's official participation level in his anticipated return to the field.
