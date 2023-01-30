Smith-Schuster (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.
Smith-Schuster caught his only target for seven yards prior to the injury popping up in the second half. With Kadarius Toney (ankle) ruled out and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) also deemed questionable to return, Kansas City is dealing with a lack of wide receiver depth at a critical time.
