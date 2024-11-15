Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) likely will be available Sunday in Buffalo, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Smith-Schuster finally logged a full practice Thursday for the first time since he injured his hamstring Sunday, Oct. 20 at San Francisco. Reid also told Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com on Friday the Smith-Schuster had a good week, so the veteran wide receiver seems poised to put an end to a three-game absence.
More News
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Logs full practice•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited in return to practice•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Could return versus Buffalo•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Close to practicing again•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Out for Week 10•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Remains sidelined Thursday•