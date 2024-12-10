Smith-Schuster gathered in both of his targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 19-17 win versus the Chargers.
Smith-Schuster logged a 49 percent snap share (34 snaps) on offense in the game, ranking fourth among wideouts behind Xavier Worthy (83 percent), DeAndre Hopkins (55 percent) and Justin Watson (51 percent). Smith-Schuster should continue to see work on a weekly basis, but his Week 5 seven-catch, 130-yard output should clearly be viewed as an anomaly. Barring injuries at wide receiver, Smith-Schuster can safely be left on the waiver wire in most leagues.
