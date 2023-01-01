Smith-Schuster secured two of three targets for 21 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster was a minimal part of the air attack for the second straight week following a two-game stretch during which he'd produced a 19-162-1 line on 21 targets. The veteran wideout's downturn can easily turn around any given week considering Patrick Mahomes is his quarterback, so Smith-Schuster could play a significant role in a Week 18 road matchup against the Raiders in which KC will still be fighting for the top seed in the AFC.