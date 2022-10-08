Smith-Schuster is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Raiders after experiencing hamstring tightness during practice this week.

Head coach Andy Reid seemed dismissive of the notion Smith-Schuster could possibly miss the big AFC West divisional matchup, but it's worth noting the veteran receiver appeared to pick up an injury to his hamstring at some point during Friday or Saturday's practice. Since coming over from the Steelers this offseason, the 25-year-old has been a solid PPR option with 19 receptions off 27 targets, but he's failed to score a touchdown and has seen just two red-zone targets total this season.