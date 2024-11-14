Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

With a full practice under his belt this week, Smith-Schuster looks set to return to the lineup Sunday against the Bills after missing the Chiefs' previous three games with the hamstring injury. Since he last played, the Chiefs have acquired DeAndre Hopkins, who has produced a 14-171-2 receiving line on 17 targets through his first three outings with the club. With Hopkins locked in as Kansas City's No. 1 wideout and tight end Travis Kelce also commanding plenty of looks from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Smith-Schuster appears set to operate as more of a secondary target in the passing game now that he's healthy again.