Smith-Schuster had three receptions on four targets for 27 yards in Saturday's 24-10 win over Seattle.
The Chiefs went up two scores early and were never threatened by the Seahawks, resulting in low usage for every receiver not named Travis Kelce (6-113-0). Smith-Schuster actually led all Kansas City wideouts in targets, receptions and yardage despite the meager final line. The veteran wideout was coming off of consecutive games with double-digit targets, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned with this down performance. Smith-Schuster will attempt to bounce back against the Broncos next Sunday.
