Smith-Schuster reeled in one of his three targets for seven yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-7 win versus the Browns.

Smith-Schuster's 51 percent snap share sits around the same range it has been over the past four contests. His three targets did mark his highest total since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 11, but that's hardly enough volume to warrant fantasy consideration in the majority of formats. On top of that, Hollywood Brown's (shoulder) practice window to return from injured reserve has opened. When Brown is activated, Smith-Schuster will likely slide further out of the limelight behind Brown, Xavier Worthy and DeAndre Hopkins.