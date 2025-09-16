Smith-Schuster had one reception (on three targets) for five yards during Sunday's 20-17 defeat to the Eagles.

Smith-Schuster saw regular run on offense Sunday with Xavier Worthy (shoulder) out and Rashee Rice suspended, but he was unable to capitalize on the increase in opportunity. Tyquan Thornton did take advantage of the chance, reeling in two of his five targets for 59 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown and a near-miss touchdown on another deep shot from Patrick Mahomes. With Worthy on the cusp of a return, it's reasonable to question how many snaps Smith-Schuster will claim moving forward.