Smith-Schuster reeled in one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 20-10 loss to Houston.

Smith-Schuster ranked third among wideouts in terms of offensive snap share in Sunday's contest, but that amounted to just a 38 percent share. The veteran has claimed no more than one pass in any of the last five contests and has just one touchdown on the ledger in 2025, so he can safely be left on the waiver wire in the vast majority of fantasy formats.