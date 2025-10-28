Smith-Schuster gathered in both of his targets for 29 yards during Monday's 28-7 win versus the Commanders.

Smith-Schuster totaled just 21 offensive snaps in the contest, his lowest total of the season, and his second week in a row playing fewer than 30 offensive snaps. With Rashee Rice back in the fold and the wideout room healthy, this trend seems likely to continue. Smith-Schuster was already on the waiver wire in a lot of leagues before Rice returned, and there are very few situations where he's worth rostering in fantasy at the moment.