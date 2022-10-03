Smith-Schuster caught five of eight targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Smith-Schuster posted another solid PPR stat line and now has 21 receptions for 224 yards through four games with his new club. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout figured to make a better red-zone target for Patrick Mahomes this year, but the duo have yet to connect for a score. Juju has lost some of the explosiveness from his heyday with the Steelers, but he is in a role that provides him with flex appeal heading into a matchup against the Raiders next Monday.