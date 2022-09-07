Smith-Schuster relayed Wednesday that his knee is fully healed ahead of Week 1 action, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the wideout dealt with some preseason knee soreness, but Smith-Schuster has moved past the issue and is on track to play in Sunday's season opener against the Cardinals. In that contest, Smith-Schuster is in line to be a key cog in a wide receiver corps that no longer includes Tyreek Hill, and will also feature Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore.