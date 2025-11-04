Smith-Schuster hauled in his only target for two yards during Sunday's 28-21 defeat against the Bills.

Smith-Schuster logged a season-low 28 percent offensive snap share in Sunday's tilt, logging just 15 total snaps in the contest. It marked just the second time this season the veteran wideout managed fewer than two receptions in a game, but Smith-Schuster has seen a steep decline in his workload since Rashee Rice returned in Week 7. Nothing is particularly enticing about Smith-Schuster's fantasy outlook as long as the starting wideouts remain healthy.