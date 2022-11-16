Smith-Schuster (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The same applies to Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen), which leaves Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore as Kansas City's healthiest wideouts at this stage of the week. Smith-Schuster -- who is in the NFL's concussion protocol -- now has two more chances to take the practice field ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chargers.
