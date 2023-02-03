Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't appear to practice Friday, as he was playing catch with Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) while the Chiefs' healthy players were warming up, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Smith-Schuster and Toney at least appear in better shape than Mecole Hardman, who was completely absent from practice after reinjuring his pelvis in the NFC Championship Game. Smith-Schuster and Toney also were forced out early and failed to return, but coach Andy Reid suggested Thursday that both wideouts have a chance to be ready for the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Hardman, on the other hand, has already been deemed unlikely to play by his head coach.