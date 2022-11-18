Smith-Schuster (concussion) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Smith-Schuster didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so his absence from the initial portion of Friday's practice doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up Sunday night against the Chargers. With Mecole Hardman (abdomen) having landed on IR and Smith-Schuster looking iffy, the Chiefs' wideout depth could be taxed in Week 11, with the status of Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness, limited at practice Thursday) also worth monitoring.
