Smith-Schuster caught one of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Titans.

With fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice (concussion) sidelined, Smith-Schuster played 41 of the Chiefs' 45 offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap share of the season. Despite his increased playing time, the veteran wideout was unable to have much of an impact against the Titans while the Kansas City offense struggled without Patrick Mahomes (knee) at the helm. Smith-Schuster's four targets were his most since Week 4, but the 29-year-old remains difficult to trust as the season winds down in what should be an underwhelming aerial attack with Chris Oladokun at quarterback with both Mahomes and Gardner Minshew (knee) on injured reserve. Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 17 matchup against the Broncos.