Smith-Schuster caught one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 38-0 loss versus the Broncos.

Smith-Schuster logged a heavy workload in the contest, playing 94 percent of the offensive snaps as one of the wideouts who saw additional action with Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown all sitting out with the No. 1 seed already in hand coming into the Week 18 tilt. The veteran closed out the 2024 campaign with 18 catches for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26 targets and will rejoin the free-agent ranks this offseason once the team's postseason run concludes.