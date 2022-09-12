Smith-Schuster caught six of eight targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals.

The former Steeler led all Kansas City wide receivers in receptions, yards and targets on the day, although Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4-44 on four targets) and Mecole Hardman (3-16-1 on six targets) also saw significant volume. With Tyreek Hill now in Miami, Patrick Mahomes figures to spread the ball around more than he did in years past, but Smith-Schuster made an early case to be his No. 2 option behind Travis Kelce.