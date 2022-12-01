Smith-Schuster (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Smith-Schuster was sidelined for the Chiefs' first Week 13 practice Wednesday, but his return to full activity a day later implies that the illness he had been dealing with isn't a major concern. In his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion during last week's 26-10 win over the Rams, the receiver played just 39 percent of the Chiefs' snaps on offense, but expect him to be more involved Sunday in Cincinnati. Smith-Schuster's light workload may have been a byproduct of Kansas City establishing an early lead and opting to rest him with the Rams offense not presenting much of a threat while amassing fewer than 200 yards of total offense.

More News