Smith-Schuster (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Smith-Schuster was sidelined for the Chiefs' first Week 13 practice Wednesday, but his return to full activity a day later implies that the illness he had been dealing with isn't a major concern. In his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion during last week's 26-10 win over the Rams, the receiver played just 39 percent of the Chiefs' snaps on offense, but expect him to be more involved Sunday in Cincinnati. Smith-Schuster's light workload may have been a byproduct of Kansas City establishing an early lead and opting to rest him with the Rams offense not presenting much of a threat while amassing fewer than 200 yards of total offense.
More News
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Back at practice•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Held in check in Week 12•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practices without limitations•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: In line to practice Wednesday•