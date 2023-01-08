Smith-Schuster recorded two catches on two targets for 35 yards in Saturday's 31-13 win over the Raiders.

Smith-Schuster did the majority of his damage on a 28-yard catch late in the first quarter, his first reception of more than 20 yards since Week 14. However, his production largely ended there, and he closed the regular season having recorded three or fewer receptions in five of his last seven games. Smith-Schuster enjoyed a mostly healthy campaign and turned in a respectable 80 receptions and 933 yards with three touchdowns across 16 games during his first year in Kansas City.