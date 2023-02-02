Coach Andy Reid said Smith-Schuster (knee) won't practice Thursday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
Smith-Schuster was knocked out of this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals with a knee issue, holding him to one seven-yard catch on 31 of 69 offensive snaps. While Smith-Schuster hasn't taken part in drills in the meantime, Reid expressed optimism Thursday regarding the wide receiver being able to practice next week ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "He's in a good place," Reid added. "The main thing is letting this thing calm down. ... We'll just see where it goes." Position mates Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) also have been held out this week, so the situation will be one to watch to get a sense of who among the trio may be active Sunday, Feb. 12.
