Smith-Schuster (concussion) won't practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Nor will Mecole Hardman (abdomen), which sets the stage for what the two pass catchers are able to do Friday to be pivotal with regard to their chances of suiting up Sunday night against the Chargers. On the plus side for the Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) is slated to return to practice Thursday and take the field along with fellow wideouts Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.
