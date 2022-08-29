Smith-Schuster (knee) returned to practice Monday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

His return comes one day after Marquez Valdes-Scantling's, with the Chiefs getting their projected top two receivers back after both missed the preseason finale. The team never expressed much concern over Smith-Schuster's knee injury, and he'll now have two weeks to practice before facing the Cardinals on Sept. 11 in KC's regular-season opener.

